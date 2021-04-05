We can’t believe Microsoft Teams has taken THIS LONG to get this overdue feature

“Native” notifications are the ones used by the operating system itself. As such, these will be stored in the notification bar – so your incoming messages from Microsoft Teams will be next to notifications about app updates, text messages from WhatsApp, emails, and more. This makes everything a little easier to keep organised.

Better yet, if you step away from your computer and miss a Teams alert then – with native notifications switched on, of course – you’ll be able to find it in the Windows action centre. Likewise, Mac notifications you’ve missed can be found in the notification menu, which is accessed with a swipe from right-to-left on your trackpad.

Another benefit to native notifications is these type of alerts adhere to Do Not Disturb and other core settings on your system. Before the latest update, Microsoft Teams messages would continue to ping and chime away – even if you’ve specifically switched on Do Not Disturb to have a few moments quite during a phone call, or a lunch break.

But while native notifications do bring plenty of benefits, some people prefer to have app notifications run separately from system alerts. This may be the case with a work-centric app such as Microsoft Teams.

