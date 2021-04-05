‘You’re embarrassing’: US TV personality slammed after urging boycott of Masters golf, linking it to slavery in voting row (VIDEO)

Democrat-loving Keith Olbermann, who has more than a million Twitter followers, has divided viewers by linking the Masters golf to slavery and urging sporting events and TV networks to follow baseball’s lead by shunning Georgia.

Over the course of the weekend, Olbermann, who left ESPN late last year, has posted one particular video several times.

It came as a response to baseball officials choosing to move their All-Star Game from Georgia following the passing of voting legislation that increases ID requirements for absentee voters and prohibits poll staff from offering food or beverages to those waiting in line to cast their ballots.

Costing the region over $ 100 million in lost revenue, the decision has been lamented by both the state’s governor, who has vowed to fight it, and the mayor of Georgia’s biggest city, Atlanta.

BOYCOTT THE MASTERS!You think the term “The Masters” was applied to a golf tournament in the former slave state of Georgia by…coincidence? After baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, The Masters, its sponsors, and its tv networks are next.#BoycottTheMasterspic.twitter.com/GDbOWVGJAp

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2021

You are a complete moron. — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) April 3, 2021

“Great. Now boycott the Masters,” Olbermann wrote on Twitter.

“Yesterday, the MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia on Thursday.

“You think the term ‘The Masters’ was applied to a golf tournament in the former slave state of Georgia by…coincidence?” he asked later.

I am a lifelong golfer and I have deep respect for this tournament, but Mr. Olbermann makes appropriate points as usual. — Critter Milton (@CritterMilton) April 4, 2021

Keith, as a fellow Dem, I’ve gotta check you on this one. You’re embarrassing yourself and all of us. Knock it off! pic.twitter.com/9VT5FQXXUB — Pajamas It Is (@HeckofaLiberal) April 3, 2021

“After baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, The Masters, its sponsors, and its tv networks are next.”

Olbermann has received some support for the video, although he has copped criticism from some quarters.

“Shut. Up.” he was told by former ESPN colleague Matt Barrie, who also pointed attention to the ‘Central Park Penthouse’ that he claimed the screen veteran was posting his rant from.

Boycott is not enough. All companies who advertise must be boycotted. Too late this year, but pressure CBS to break TV contract in 2022. And if tournament is played, the “limited number of patrons” who choose to use their tickets should be doxxed. — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) April 3, 2021

I’ve decided that the male version of a “Karen” should be a “Keith” — DingusKhan (@KingDingusKhan) April 3, 2021

“Took me two seconds to find this on google you gurgling fool,” wrote a radio host, with a link to a Sports Illustrated piece on the real origins of the tournament’s name.

Even those usually on Olbermann’s side of the fence had to point out his error.

“Keith, as a fellow Dem, I’ve gotta check you on this one. You’re embarrassing yourself and all of us. Knock it off.” demanded one follower.

My friends last name is Masters. Do I boycott, cancel or try to ruin their lives too like a woke liberal. Oh. PGA has nothing to do with the Masters golf. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 3, 2021

Simply fascinating to hear this diatribe from a 30 million dollar apartment overlooking Central Park. Seneca Village had a thriving African American community that was eventually displaced from their property by imminent domain to build the park. #boycottcentralpark — Frank Pentangeli “Frankie Five Angels” (@pentffive) April 4, 2021

Republican Kambree Kawahine Koa joked: “My friend’s last name is Masters. Do I boycott, cancel or try to ruin their lives too, like a woke liberal?”

Former professional golfer Kyle Thompson called Olbermann a “complete moron”, but others were fully supportive of his outspoken views.

“A boycott is not enough,” said one. “All companies who advertise must be boycotted.

“It’s too late this year, but [there should be] pressure on [broadcaster] CBS to break the TV contract in 2022. And if the tournament is played, the ‘limited number of patrons’ who choose to use their tickets should be exposed.”

