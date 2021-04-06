After Outriders and MLB The Show, Battlefield 6 rumoured to hit Xbox Game Pass on Day One

After the news broke last month that Outriders was heading to Xbox Game Pass on Day One Shpeshal Ed – from the XboxEra Podcast – hinted that more was to come.
On Twitter the XboxEra co-founder and co-host tweeted: “Outriders might be the first big 3rd party day one Game Pass release, but it most certainly won’t be the last”.
And in the latest episode of the podcast Shpeshal Ed hinted at one game that could be heading to Xbox Game Pass.
If you want to hear the quote then click here to head to the section you need to watch on Episode 51 of the XboxEra pod.
After this podcast aired reliable leaker Tom Henderson also tweeted about this.
The leaker – who has previously leaked details about Call of Duty and Battlefield – quoted a tweet from @Okami13_ about this rumour.
Tweeter @Okami13_ wrote: “Could Battlefield 2021 could be a Game Pass Day 1 title?
“Here’s what @Shpeshal_Ed from the XboxEra podcast had to say.”
As always with rumours, it’s best to take these latest claims with a big pinch of salt until official confirmation.
But it’s worth pointing out that info Shpeshal Ed has leaked in the past has turned out to be correct, such as teasing Final Fantasy 7 Remake was heading to PlayStation Plus in March.
If Microsoft does manage to secure Battlefield 6 as an Xbox Game Pass title for launch then it would be another big coup for the service.
Elsewhere, there have been plenty of rumours swirling around Battlefield 6 ahead of the highly anticipated official reveal from EA and DICE.
It’s been claimed Battlefield 6 will have fully destructible cites, be set in the near future and will be a soft reboot for the franchise.
