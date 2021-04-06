Amber Portwood Promises Daughter Leah, 12, She’ll ‘Make Things Right’ After Birthday Party Drama

Amber Portwood sent her daughter, Leah, an Easter message following the March 30 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ in which fans saw how strained their bond has become.

Amber Portwood was thinking of her daughter, Leah, on Easter following a difficult episode of Teen Mom OG that highlighted their difficult mother-daughter relationship. The MTV star, 30, took to Instagram on Easter, April 4, and posted a selfie photo of herself with her 12-year-old, whom she shares with Gary Shirley. “I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter,” she wrote as the caption. You can see the post below.

The post comes following the March 30 episode of Teen Mom OG, which featured Leah getting ready for her 12th birthday in November 2020. After her dad asked Leah if she’d like to invite her mom, Amber, Leah became noticeably uncomfortable with the idea. “We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been, like, Kristina’s spot,” Leah told her dad , referencing her stepmom.

But Gary was able to convince his daughter to extend an invitation to her mom. “I don’t want you writing your mom off and saying, ‘I can’t have a relationship with her’ and that kind of thing,” Gary said to Leah, adding, “because, you know, at some point, you should have a relationship with her.” But Amber made the decision not to attend Leah’s birthday festivities, expressing that she’d rather spend time with her away from cameras at a later date.

Following the March 30 episode, circumstances became even more tense between Amber and Gary. The reality TV star took to Instagram Live and referred to Gary’s wife, Kristina, as a “homewrecker,” among other insults. “I was told when I got out [of jail] that I would have a family waiting for me,” Amber said in the recirculated video. But the video seemed to be further proof of how strained Amber’s relationships have become.

“[Leah] respects [Kristina] because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over a thousand something dollars of clothing on her. Hell, I’d respect her too. I was raised to not spoil my child. Kristina doesn’t do anything for Leah. She doesn’t take care of my daughter. Leah wanted to live with me until they went to Disney World,” Amber claimed .

