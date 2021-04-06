Apple Arcade gets huge boost with more blockbuster games available on your iPhone and iPad

Timeless Classics includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles like “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,” “Chess – Play & Learn,” and “Backgammon,” while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including “Threes!,” “Mini Metro,” and “Fruit Ninja Classic.”
As with all Apple Arcade titles these games can be played without any irritating ads popping up or the need to pay for in-app purchases.
“Today we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Whether it’s a brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like ’NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition’, ’Star Trek: Legends,’ and ‘Oregon Trail,’ all-time App Store favourites like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Threes!,’ or traditional games like ‘Chess and Solitaire,’ we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.”
If you haven’t given Apple Arcade a try then you can sign up and test it out for a month for free.
Those buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV also receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Once that initial period is up it then costs £4.99 per month.
Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription plan which brings access to Apple TV+, Apple Music and additional storage for a single monthly fee.
