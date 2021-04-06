AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Blood clot risk appears to be 'age related' – Professor

The policy follows reports that younger people may be more at risk of blood clots events following the jab.

In a review of the vaccine earlier this week, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there was currently no evidence to suggest a causal link between blood clots and the Oxford jab.

The regulatory authority also insisted the benefits of the vaccine in preventing coronavirus outweigh any possible risks.

It noted that 30 people out of the 18.1 million who had received the Oxford vaccine in the UK had developed blood clots, and seven of those had died, as of 24 March.

