Bezos tops record-setting Forbes list of billionaires

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosAmazon union vote count starts this week for Alabama warehouse Amazon tangles with Warren on Twitter Sanders says he isn’t ‘comfortable’ with Twitter’s Trump ban MORE has topped Forbes’s annual world’s billionaire list for the fourth consecutive year, Reuters reported.

This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $ 13.1 trillion, up from $ 8 trillion last year, according to Forbes. This year’s list has 493 newcomers, including dating app Bumble’s CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskBernie Sanders goes after Elon Musk for wanting to explore space Sheriff’s office confirms SpaceX debris found in Washington state The Hill’s Morning Report – GOP pounces on Biden’s infrastructure plan MORE comes in second on the list, jumping from the 31st spot last year. Rounding out the top five are LVMH CEO Bernard Arnualt, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg.

Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffet fell out of the top five for the first time in two decades.

Amazon announced in February that Bezos will step down as CEO of the company and will transition to a role as executive chair of the company’s board.

Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services, will succeed Bezos as CEO of the company.

(Olafimihan Oshin)