Cardi B Candidly Admits She & Offset Had Sex Right After Finishing Their 2017 Track ‘Um Yea’

The chemistry in Cardi B and Offset’s 2017 track ‘Um Yea’ was real. Cardi skipped a ‘romantic, awkward story’ to instead reveal a sex story in connection to the collab.

“I don’t want to give you this weird, fake a– romantic, awkward story,” Cardi B began a video message that she posted to Twitter on April 5. The “WAP” rapper’s version of a “romantic” story, instead, was a tale about how her collab with Offset — “Um Yea” — was made…and the lovemaking that happened afterwards.

“I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing ‘Um Yea,’ the song that me and him have together,” Cardi, 28, continued. It was 2017 at the time, the same year she secretly married the 29-year-old Migos rapper. Cardi continued, “And while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and sh-t, while he was making the song and then I told him, ‘I want to get on the song.’”

“So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, ‘Oh sh-t, girl!’” So, how did this love story end? “And then we f-cked,” Cardi said. “We f-cked right after. So, yeah.” There was not much else to say, so Cardi ended the message with the title of the song: “Um, yea.”

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been an up-and-down ride since the making of that song. They’ve celebrated milestones — (i.e., the birth of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018) — and survived setbacks that nearly broke their marriage (like Offset’s cheating scandal, and two splits). You can get a more complete breakdown of their relationship timeline, here .

Ever since Cardi called off her divorce petition in Nov. 2020, they have returned to the chemistry that once led them to have spontaneous lovemaking after recording “Um Yea.” The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Mexico in Feb. 2021, but Cardi did tease that there’ll be a song like “Be Careful” (her 2018 track inspired by her marriage troubles with Offset) on her upcoming sophomore album.

“I do have a song like ‘Be Careful’ [on the future album] but I think it’s more personal,” Cardi told Mariah Carey via Interview Magazine in Feb. 2021. The Grammy-winning artist added, “People were saying, ‘You need to be softer. You need to talk more about yourself.’ And I was telling them that it’s really hard for me to do love records and express myself like that because I never do that. I don’t talk about love and sh-t.”

Jade Boren