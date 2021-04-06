Dean Smith relieved after Aston Villa finally end unwanted Premier League record

Dean Smith is relieved Aston Villa no longer have the fewest points from losing positions in the Premier League after their Fulham fightback.

Smith’s men ended that sorry statistic by recovering to beat Fulham 3-1 at home on Sunday.

They had previously gained just a single point this term after going behind back in December at Chelsea in a 1-1 draw.

Villa hadn’t come from behind to win previously in the top-flight since January 2020 against Watford .

They didn’t look like getting anything against Fulham when Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors ahead in the 61st minute.

But Villa hit back to win with a double from sub Trezeguet before Ollie Watkins added a third in a devastating late nine-minute spell.

Now they have retrieved four points , double the amount of Fulham, and the same as Brighton , Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Asked about Villa’s lack of points after going behind, Smith replied: “It has been mentioned before and was something we had been aware of.

“It is really pleasing and we have done well to change that.

“Normally we keep clean sheets and win football games.

“But we have come from behind for the first time and won a football game.

“I think the only point we gained before that was at Chelsea.”

It was all achieved without talisman Jack Grealish who was due to return against Fulham after six games out with a shin injury.

But the star experienced discomfort in the area again in training on Saturday and pulled out.

It was a big blow for Villa but boss Smith was pleased to see Villa’s other internationals, including England newboy Watkins, step up.

Smith added: “We believe we have a quality squad.

“There is no doubting Jack makes that a lot better with the quality of player he is.

“But Bertrand Traore went away and helped Burkina Faso qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Ollie scored for England and John McGinn scored three for Scotland.

“We believe we have quality players here, it is just about them showing it on the pitch.”

All of Smith’s substitutes played a big role in the Fulham victory, especially for Villa’s second goal when striker Keinan Davis crossed for fellow sub Trezeguet.

Smith added: “The impact of the subs pleased me most.

“Keinan came on and did really well as did all the subs including Trezeguet with his goals.

“It will give Keinan a big boost.

“He hasn’t had too many minutes on the pitch but I just felt our energy levels had dropped and we needed two upfront.

“That ball for Trez’s second was a superb ball and will give him a big boost of confidence that is for sure.”

