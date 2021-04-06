Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha – Release date news coming this week?

As part of the Diablo 2 Resurrected release, the development team plans at least two Alpha tests.
This will help balance gameplay and work out any kinks when it comes to the overall experience.
This will also provide a way for Blizzard to gather vital information from the fans testing the game.
And from what has been shared by Inven this week, there could be a Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha kicking off this week.
The translated report from Inven reads: “Diablo 2: Resurrection received approval for a test game from the Game Management Committee on the 1st.
“According to the announcement,’Diablo 2: Resurrection’ will be tested from April 9th to 13th. The number of evaluation personnel is stated as 19,999. Diablo 2: Resurrection received a rating that youths are not allowed to use.”
This suggests that the first Diablo 2 Alpha could be arriving this week, however, Blizzard has not shared any details on its plans yet.
So like with all reports, it will be worth taking this latest update with a big pinch of salt until we learn more from Blizzard.
“Don’t fall for scams. I’ve seen numerous places state they are running contests or giving away access. That isn’t true. The best way to get in is to opt-in on http://Diablo2.com.”
For those who would prefer a more nostalgic experience, players will be able to freely switch back-and-forth between the modern graphics and the original experience at any time with the press of a button.
And while Diablo II: Resurrected may look like an all-new game, Diablo II’s signature gameplay and systems are completely intact, quirks and all, adding a few highly requested quality of life improvements, such as a shared stash.
The full description adds: “Diablo II was a pivotal game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world. With Diablo II: Resurrected, we’re excited to bring this classic back to PC and also to consoles – with cross-progression on supported platforms – so that players can relive their memories, or experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay for the first time, on their platform of choice,’ said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment.”
