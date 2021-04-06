Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha – Release date news coming this week?

Blizzard is launching a hotly anticipated remake this year, and a recent update suggests we could be finding out more about it very soon. As part of the Diablo 2 Resurrected release, the development team plans at least two Alpha tests. This will help balance gameplay and work out any kinks when it comes to the overall experience. This will also provide a way for Blizzard to gather vital information from the fans testing the game. And from what has been shared by Inven this week, there could be a Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha kicking off this week.

Based on the information listed on the South Korean site, big Diablo 2 news could be shared on April 9. The translated report from Inven reads: “Diablo 2: Resurrection received approval for a test game from the Game Management Committee on the 1st. “According to the announcement,’Diablo 2: Resurrection’ will be tested from April 9th ​​to 13th. The number of evaluation personnel is stated as 19,999. Diablo 2: Resurrection received a rating that youths are not allowed to use.” This suggests that the first Diablo 2 Alpha could be arriving this week, however, Blizzard has not shared any details on its plans yet. So like with all reports, it will be worth taking this latest update with a big pinch of salt until we learn more from Blizzard.