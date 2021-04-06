Dogs available for adoption to be honorary Austin FC mascots this season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might be able to provide a forever home to an Austin FC mascot this season.

The club and Austin Pets Alive! are partnering to help promote and raise the profile of dog adoption in a first-of-its-kind program in which dogs available for adoption will serve as honorary Austin FC mascots at each home match.

The club said it will provide additional exposure for APA! and the pets available for adoption through social media outreach and in-venue events during home matches. The dogs will actually participate in some of the pre-match events that happen right before kickoff, the club said.

“Austin FC’s partnership with APA! is unique in sports yet incredibly authentic in Austin,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “By featuring APA! dogs as honorary mascots at Austin FC home matches, our Club and supporters can help at-risk dogs in Austin by introducing them to our dog-loving community.”

Austin is the largest “no-kill” city in the country, and the club says they’ll promote APA!’s rescue, adoption, foster and volunteerism efforts through the platform.

“We’ve grown with this community and are excited to take a seat next to Austin FC and be a part of this new development in such a unique way,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, APA!’s president and CEO. “This is a really fun adventure to be on!”

Austin FC begins its inaugural season on the road for a couple of months the final touches are put on Q2 Stadium. The club takes on LAFC at 5 p.m., April 17 at Banc of California Stadium. The club’s first home match is set for 8 p.m., June 19, against the San Jose Earthquakes.

