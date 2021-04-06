E3 2021 Has Been Dated – Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom And More All Confirmed

The Entertainment Software Association has announced its plans for this year’s E3 event, revealing that several major publishers are already on board – including Nintendo.

A “reimagined, all-virtual” version of E3 will take place from Saturday 12th to Tuesday 15th June. The ESA says that “developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world,” and that this “content,” presumably meaning livestreams and the like, will be available to everyone for free.

As for the publishers that have already signed up? Here’s the full list so far:

Game Publishers Attending E3 2021

Nintendo

Xbox

Capcom

Konami

Ubisoft

Take-Two Interactive

Warner Bros. Games

Koch Media

…And more to come!

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA, has shared the following in a press release:

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games. We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th! Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB— E3 (@E3)

April 6, 2021

While E3 2021 will be an online-only event, the ESA hopes to return to a physical setting for 2022.

Are you excited for the return of E3? Did you miss it last year? Let us know in the comments.