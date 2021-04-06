Fitness review: Is using an online personal trainer worth it? How to stay fit at home

SIX3NINE, based in London, was among the gyms that began offering online personal training sessions.

So what is it like to get a personal training session at home?

Just minutes into my first session with SIX3NINE senior personal trainer Ed Loveday, I was exhausted.

The distance of not being in the same room as the PT wasn’t enough to stop us from having a tough session.

We decided to train virtually two days a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, for an hour each session.

After speaking about my goal, which was general fitness, Ed drew up a plan of what I would do for the following four weeks.

When trying to find the best plan for clients, Ed explained he will always consider the needs and targets of the individual.

