GAME PS5 restock tomorrow? Here's when you could buy a PlayStation 5 once again

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account – which has been bang on the money about previous GAME restocks – has just tweeted about when the next GAME PS5 restock could be.
And the PS5 stock tracker account has said GAME could release more PS5 stock this Wednesday or Thursday.
The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “We expect GAME & Very Wed/Thu. We ‘may’ expect Smyths Toys today around 4PM, if nothing happens, they should be Wed/Thu too.
“But just note that these three are high chance this week, mostly mornings (8-10am)! Argos & Amazon next week.”
ORIGINAL: PS5 stock hunters could get the chance to buy the PlayStation 5 from GAME once again very shortly.
The high street retailer is rumoured to be taking orders for the in-demand next generation console from Sony as early as this week.
According to the @PS5Instant Twitter account, GAME could be getting more PS5 stock from Wednesday April 7.
On Monday the PS5 stock tracker account posted: “Argos have not received any shipments of stock over the weekend, or during weekdays last week.
“Therefore, a drop by Argos is not expected this week.
“However, we do expect drops by GAME, Very & Smyths Toys this week, with detailed info coming soon.”
If you’re looking for live PS5 stock alerts then the PS5 Instant Twitter account is also running a live stream on YouTube.
You can find the PS5 stock alert live stream embedded in this article.
Once PS5 stock becomes available to buy you’ll be able to heard an audible alarm and find details on the YouTube page of what has become available to buy and where.
The latest PS5 stock news comes after last week marked a particular dry spell following weeks of plenty of restocks.
On Friday the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “This week marked the first week with only one stock drop since the first week of February.”
PS5 consoles on its own tend to get snapped up quick – so with the next GAME restock you may have more lucky going straight for a bundle.
GAME has previously offered bundles with T-shirts that are around £15 more than the PS5 console on its own.
The retailer has also sold bundles in the past with must-have PS5 games such as Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man Miles Morales.
