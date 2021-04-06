GAME PS5 restock tomorrow? Here's when you could buy a PlayStation 5 once again

The next big PS5 restock that PlayStation fans need to keep an eye out for could be dropping very shortly.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account – which has been bang on the money about previous GAME restocks – has just tweeted about when the next GAME PS5 restock could be.

And the PS5 stock tracker account has said GAME could release more PS5 stock this Wednesday or Thursday.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “We expect GAME & Very Wed/Thu. We ‘may’ expect Smyths Toys today around 4PM, if nothing happens, they should be Wed/Thu too.

“But just note that these three are high chance this week, mostly mornings (8-10am)! Argos & Amazon next week.”

