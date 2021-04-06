Genshin Impact Childe Banner Rerun and Rosaria release time update

Developers Mihoyo has confirmed its plans to launch the Genshin Impact Childe Rerun this week as part of its ongoing support plans for 1.4.

The good news is that gamers won’t be waiting long to try and pull the character again, with the current Venti event set to wind down over the next 24-hours.

The Childe Banner will be part of the Farewell of Snezhnaya event wish, with a busy week being planned by the Genshin support team.

Not only will Childe be back in the mix, but there will also be a new lineup of four-star characters to try and unlock.

Rosaria will be making her debut as part of the Banner, complete with launch time and end date.

Fans have been learning more about the Cryo, including her full backstory and skill set.

And with the latest news being shared by Mihoyo today, we also have a pretty good idea when to expect everything to kick off over the coming week.