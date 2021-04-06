Genshin Impact Rosaria Banner release date: Start planning your build today

Soon, gamers will be able to start planning any squad changes they have to fit the new Cryo into their lineup, complete with new weapons.
Rosaria’s Banner has been folded into the scheduled Childe Rerun, meaning there will be other characters to unlock too.
The full lineup of four-star and returning five-star characters include Childe, Rosaria, Barbara, and Fischl.
And it should also be noted that a number of weapons will also be receiving increased drop rates starting today.
Five-star weapons like the Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) will be easier to unlock, alongside the exclusive 4-star weapon Alley Hunter (Bow) and the 4-star weapons Favonius Sword (Sword), Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore), Favonius Codex (Catalyst), and Favonius Lance (Polearm).
Meanwhile, Rosaria will be offering a higher drop rate throughout April, meaning gamers will have until the end of the month to unlock her.
And it won’t be long before the Childe Banner kicks off on PS4, PC and Mobile platforms.
WHEN DOES THE GENSHIN IMPACT ROSARIA BANNER START?
Developers Mihoyo has confirmed that the Genshin Impact Rosaria Banner will begin at 6pm server time, April 6.
This will be a unified launch across all platforms, meaning PS4, PC and Mobile gamers should get access to the event at the same time.
There has also been no mention of a new patch to download or server maintenance, but it will be worth keeping an eye on the latest news via the official Genshin Social Media feeds.
Genshin version 1.5 is expected to drop closer to the end of the month and include several new characters to unlock.
Unlike the recent reruns, developers MiHoYo look set to offer a fresh roster of five-star characters that gamers will be able to start unlocking in May.
More details are expected from Mihoyo, who has been dealing with several data mining leaks that have already provided a ton of raw data.
However, while we know new characters are coming to the game, it’s unclear how many will be ready for the release of Genshin Impact 1.5.
