Genshin Impact Rosaria Banner release date: Start planning your build today

The Genshin Impact Rosaria release time has been set for Tuesday, April 6, with plenty of new and returning content being planned for launch.

Soon, gamers will be able to start planning any squad changes they have to fit the new Cryo into their lineup, complete with new weapons.

Rosaria’s Banner has been folded into the scheduled Childe Rerun, meaning there will be other characters to unlock too.

The full lineup of four-star and returning five-star characters include Childe, Rosaria, Barbara, and Fischl.

And it should also be noted that a number of weapons will also be receiving increased drop rates starting today.

Five-star weapons like the Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst) will be easier to unlock, alongside the exclusive 4-star weapon Alley Hunter (Bow) and the 4-star weapons Favonius Sword (Sword), Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore), Favonius Codex (Catalyst), and Favonius Lance (Polearm).

Meanwhile, Rosaria will be offering a higher drop rate throughout April, meaning gamers will have until the end of the month to unlock her.