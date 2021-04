Clarifying his opinion on the matter, Jules replied: “Yeah, it’s exhausting emotionally isn’t it?

“And of course physically you’re not getting all the rest you’d normally expect, it’s full on!”

Farmer David quipped in response: “I’m not getting my seven hours of sleep I normally get, it’s more like five!”

Rob then chimed: “It keeps you young Jules I love it, it really gets my blood pumping.”