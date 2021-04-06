Kim Kardashian Officially Becomes A Billionaire Like Kanye West: What Put Her Over The Top

Sorry, Kylie Jenner, but it looks like Kim Kardashian is the richest KarJenner sister because the KKW Beauty boss is now a billionaire.

The initials “KKW” now stand for money because Kim Kardashian is officially worth an estimated $ 1 billion, according to Forbes . Kim, 40, finally made it to the magazine’s World’s Billionaires List , a decade after being first mentioned in the financial magazine’s pages. So, what finally helped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enter this exclusive club? Credit her two booming businesses. According to Forbes, Kim’s wealth rose from $ 780 million in October to $ 1 billion thanks to KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as “cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.”

Kim got a huge payday when she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $ 200 million last year. While this deal would value the company at $ 1 billion, Forbes estimates that figure “is a little bloated” due to Coty’s history of overpaying. Still, the magazine estimates that Kim’s remaining stake in KKW is worth about $ 500 million. Kim also owns a majority stake in SKIMS, but the company “hasn’t disclosed its revenues.” However, Forbes estimates that the company is valued at “north of $ 500 million,” which would make Kim’s state “worth a conservative $ 225 million.” Add in all the endorsement deals, investments, and real estate purchases, and Kim’s estimated worth is more than a billion dollars.

Kim’s estranged (and seemingly future ex )husband, Kanye West, also appeared on Forbes’s World Billionaire List. The 43-year-old rapper is worth an estimated $ 1.8 billion, according to Forbes – who, earlier in the year, disputed the multiple reports that claimed Kanye is the “richest Black person in America” and is worth $ 6.6 billion . Bloomberg reported that Ye’s Yeezy sneaker brand – as well as Yeezy Gap, which Forbes notes “has yet to sell one stitch of clothing” – has a combined value of $ 4.7 billion, and Kanye has “an additional $ 1.7 billion in assets.” Forbes claims their competitor’s assumption was on “projected future earnings,” meaning Kanye could be worth $ 6.6 billion someday.

At the moment, Kanye will have to be happy with his estimated $ 1.8 billion (up from $ 1.3 billion last May.) This wealth putting him at an 86-way-tie at Rank No. 1750 on the World’s Billionaire List (proving that there are way too many billionaires.) Kim Kardashian, with just (just!) one billion, comes in at No. 2674.

Kim is now the richest sister in the KarJenner empire. There was a time when Forbes claimed that Kylie Jenner, 23, was the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire .” The publication first dubbed her a billionaire in 2019 and again the following year, but a late-April 2020 report accused Kylie and her team of lying about her business to make her look richer than she is. The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false,” Kylie and Kris Jenner said in a statement, and Kylie clapped back on Twitter . “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions, lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.” Currently, Forbes estimates Kylie’s net worth at $ 900 million.

Jason Brow