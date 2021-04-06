NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

US

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

1 min

61views
46
10 shares, 46 points
Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021[1]

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover’s Dozen. Click here[2] and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.The Oreo Lover’s Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

KTRK

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

46
10 shares, 46 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish