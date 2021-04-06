Mercedes boss Toto Wolff fans flames of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell battle

On loan from Williams, the Mercedes junior impressed – qualifying second fastest just behind his team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and managing to sweep past the Finn on the opening lap.
He was on course to win on debut with the Silver Arrows, however due to a pitstop blunder, and a puncture, he had to settle with P9, however since then has been fiercely linked with a drive for the team next season.
Addressing rumours swirling around the paddock that Hamilton had stopped talking to the young Brit, Wolff admitted by the nature of the game, he wouldn’t rule it out.
JUST IN:
Nico Rosberg has Sebastian Vettel F1 exit hope
“Toto [Wolff] has always given me his word, and he has always given me the opportunity when they believe I deserve it,” Russell said.
“They’ve told me that I am a part of their future, whenever that may be.
“It’s when they believe the time is right. I think a lot of people think next year is the natural path, but equally things change very, very quickly in motorsport, especially in Formula One.
“If I perform on track and I deliver continually on the same path and progress I’ve been on so far, I guess in the future the opportunity will come but I’m not thinking about it and no promises have been made.”
The 23-year-old however explained exclusively to the Express Sport he doesn’t seek advice from the older drivers on the grid
“I can’t say any of these older guys have offered advice, but why should they?” he said.
“We’re all competitors, we’re all fighters and we are racing against one another, but now we’ve got the likes of Jenson [Button] at Williams, he would be the ideal person to be seeking advice whenever needed.”
0 Comments