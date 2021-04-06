Microsoft set to fix everything that's wrong with your Windows 10 PC

But thankfully it looks like April could – fingers crossed – see a change of fortunes for Windows 10 users.

As reported by BetaNews, at the end of last month the Redmond-based tech giant released an optional Windows 10 update.

Patch KB5000842 is available for Windows 10 version 2004 and Windows 10 20H2, and from the looks of it will fix tonnes of niggling issues with the world’s most popular desktop OS.

The patch – which is a preview of the download that will be released on the next Patch Tuesday bar any unexpected issues – addresses a litany of problems such as HDR monitor glitches that result in dark screens, crashes related to OneDrive and much more.

