Microsoft set to fix everything that's wrong with your Windows 10 PC

As reported by BetaNews, at the end of last month the Redmond-based tech giant released an optional Windows 10 update.
Patch KB5000842 is available for Windows 10 version 2004 and Windows 10 20H2, and from the looks of it will fix tonnes of niggling issues with the world’s most popular desktop OS.
The patch – which is a preview of the download that will be released on the next Patch Tuesday bar any unexpected issues – addresses a litany of problems such as HDR monitor glitches that result in dark screens, crashes related to OneDrive and much more.
This preview patch should get rolled out to everyone on the next Patch Tuesday which this month falls on Tuesday April 13.
And replying to the tweet from the Windows Update account, users have been tweeting their frustrations about past patches, and hopes that the next one will be different.
One tweeted: “Let’s hope nothing breaks this time.”
While another posted: “Hate these updates.Always cause problems. Can’t you go back to twice yearly.”
And one added: “These updates are so ridiculous. It made my PC so slow and won’t work basic things that worked before.”
The next Windows 10 update will accelerate the drive to move users onto the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge, after the Legacy version reached its end of support on March 9.
The notes for the new Windows 10 update says: “Removes the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application that is out of support and installs the new Microsoft Edge”.
While Microsoft went into further detail about this change in an article which says: “In August 2020, we announced that support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application ends on March 9, 2021. After this date, Microsoft Edge Legacy will no longer receive security updates.
“To replace this out of support application, we are announcing that the new Microsoft Edge will be available as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update—otherwise referred to as the Update Tuesday (or “B”) release—on April 13, 2021. When you apply this update to your devices, the out of support Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed and the new Microsoft Edge will be installed. The new Microsoft Edge offers built-in security and our best interoperability with the Microsoft security ecosystem, all while being more secure than Chrome for businesses on Windows 10.”
