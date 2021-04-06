Monster Hunter Rise Has Already Shipped Five Million Units Worldwide

Monster Hunter Rise already topped the charts in Japan in its opening week – shifting more than 1.3 million physical copies and shipped four million units globally, and now Capcom has revealed its latest milestone.

All up – more than five million copies of the latest entry are now out in the wild (this includes physical and digital sales), with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 66 million units as of 31st December 2020, since the original game’s debut in 2004.

If you’ve not already got this game, what are you waiting for – we gave it an excellent nine out of ten stars and described it as another “stone-cold classic” for the Nintendo Switch:

“New mechanics, monsters and a gorgeous setting make Monster Hunter Rise a new high-water mark for the franchise. The Wirebug, Switch Skills, Palamute and carefully thought-out monsters shake things up enough to make the game feel fresh for hunters who have previously spent thousands of hours with the series, and while the package could be slightly intimidating for newcomers, it’s arguably the ideal place to get started if you’re serious about getting into the franchise. And, with a peerless four-player multiplayer experience, the new Rampage quests are a blast. After spending some serious time with the game, it’s very easy to say that Monster Hunter Rise is one of the strongest entries into the franchise to date, and another stone-cold classic for the Nintendo Switch.”

There’s a new update scheduled for the end of the month as well – this will bump the game up to Version 2.0 and add more monsters.

Are you one of the many millions of Switch players who picked up Monster Hunter Rise in its first week? How have you found it so far? Leave a comment down below.