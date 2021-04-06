New Amazon Echo accessory finally makes your smart speaker portable

The online retail giant has just announced the launch of its new Battery Bases which offer an easy way to move these speakers around the home and garden.

Once charged, the Battery Bases will keep the tunes playing for around five hours before needing a refill.

Amazon says that the Battery Bases are available now for the Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) with prices starting from £29.99.

It’s worth noting that these are not actually made by Amazon with the company behind the product called Mission Cables.