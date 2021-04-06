New Amazon Fire TV Stick service promises to be the last app you’ll ever need

Available as a desktop app since its launch back in 2012, ScreenHits is now available on one of the biggest streaming platforms around – Amazon’s Fire TV. Versions of the app for Smart TVs, like those from LG and Vizio, are also on the way, the service has promised.
The newly-launched ScreenHits TV app allows subscribers to integrate their existing streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, StarzPlay, Moviesphere, Paramount Plus, Britbox, MUBI, ITV Hub and BFI Player to name a few. Users will also be able to watch thousands of shows and films from one, easy to manage app. A personalised TV Guide offers a snapshot of the latest show choices across all your streaming services.
ScreenHits also offers AI-based recommendations based on your viewing habits. That’s pretty standard for all streaming services at this point, however, according to ScreenHits, what makes its recommendations better than those found within Netflix or Disney+ is that it can learn from all of your viewing. So, while Disney+ can only recommend shows based on what you’ve watched within Disney+, ScreenHits can track your habits across Prime, StarzPlay and ITV Hub to suggest the perfect film to fit all of your interests.
MORE LIKE THIS
Uh-oh, this Amazon Fire TV remote redesign isn’t a good sign
Because all of your streaming needs are bundled into a single app, ScreenHits TV is able to offer one PIN code that’ll block younger viewers from switching between their parents accounts to other streaming services they may have integrated into ScreenHits TV – thus only showing them content available to children.
ScreenHits offers exclusive discounts for those who bundle together their subscriptions within the app. For example, subscribing to both Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus from within the ScreenHits app on Fire TV will result in a 25 percent discount each month.
The Basic subscription provides users with discounts on bundles – exclusive promotions from new services and the control of their channel lineup, providing them with the option to remove default channels and arrange their subscription lineup to their desired channel placement. ScreenHits TV soft-launched in beta mode last summer via desktop and has attracted over 250,000 subscribers to date, with more than 800,000 users having initially registered their interest and growing.
“With so many options out there and new streaming services launching every day, we want to help ensure that consumers are getting the most out of their subscriptions, discovering new services relevant to their interests and finding their desired content that much quicker.”
Consumers can use the desktop version of ScreenHits for free to integrate their existing subscriptions. For £0.99 a month, ScreenHits viewers are able to download the app versions, which allows them to launch videos from their tablet to their Android TV via Chromecast, using the dedicated Roku and Fire TV Stick apps. Apple TV, LG, and Vizio platforms will be supported early this summer, ScreenHits has promised.
Read More
0 Comments