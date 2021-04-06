Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page overtakes Tom Hardy as favourite to replace Daniel Craig

Meanwhile, Hardy and Norton are now in joint-second place on 3-1, with Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill right back on 10-1.
A spokesman for the bookmakers said: “The news that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second series of Bridgerton has prompted plenty of bets from punters who believe he’ll make the perfect James Bond.
“We now make him favourite, ahead of Tom Hardy, for who succeeds Daniel Craig as 007.”
READ MORE: Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page BACKED for new 007 by Bridgerton fans
When Bridgerton first aired at Christmas, the actor’s pinned tweet saw a short video of him walking towards the camera as the Duke of Hastings.
A caption above the video read: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”
Bond fans will no doubt be drawn to the second phrase which sounds a lot like 007’s classic ‘shaken not stirred’ martini order. Was the rising star trying to tell us something?
Remembering being approached for the role, he said: “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series.
“I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”
A Lady Whistledown notice announced Page leaving the show as the Duke of Hastings on social media too.
“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.
“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”
As for future projects, Page is currently filming The Russo Brothers’ action thriller The Gray Man, alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. While he’s also signed on for the new Dungeons and Dragons movie co-starring opposite Chris Pine and Hugh Grant.
0 Comments