Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page overtakes Tom Hardy as favourite to replace Daniel Craig

Regé-Jean Page won over fans of Netflix period drama Bridgerton over Christmas, with many backing him to play the next James Bond. Since then, the 31-year-old has seen his odds sliced, as he overtook a number of former frontrunners. But now, he’s finally topped Tom Hardy and James Norton to be the new favourite to replace Daniel Craig as 007 after No Time To Die.

According to Coral, Page now has odds of 5-2 to be cast as the next Bond. Meanwhile, Hardy and Norton are now in joint-second place on 3-1, with Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill right back on 10-1. A spokesman for the bookmakers said: “The news that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second series of Bridgerton has prompted plenty of bets from punters who believe he’ll make the perfect James Bond. “We now make him favourite, ahead of Tom Hardy, for who succeeds Daniel Craig as 007.” READ MORE: Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page BACKED for new 007 by Bridgerton fans

Interestingly, Page may even have hinted he’d like a stab at playing Bond on his official Twitter account. When Bridgerton first aired at Christmas, the actor’s pinned tweet saw a short video of him walking towards the camera as the Duke of Hastings. A caption above the video read: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.” Bond fans will no doubt be drawn to the second phrase which sounds a lot like 007’s classic ‘shaken not stirred’ martini order. Was the rising star trying to tell us something?

Asked by Variety why he was leaving Bridgeton after just one series, Page pointed out: “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.” Remembering being approached for the role, he said: “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” A Lady Whistledown notice announced Page leaving the show as the Duke of Hastings on social media too.