Overwatch Archives 2021: When is the Archives event start time in Overwatch?

Blizzard has confirmed that the major Overwatch event for 2021 will be kicking off this week across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Overwatch Archives 2021 is promising new skins and fresh cosmetics to unlock via the returning event loot boxes. And the development team have been busy teasing the latest designs, with the Mousquetaire Widowmaker the latest to be showcased. Mousquetaire Widowmaker has an 18th Century vibe, complete with a plumed helmet and matchlock rifle. Other designs are expected to be teased ahead of the big release date, with gamers getting the new update this week.

WHEN IS OVERWATCH ARCHIVES EVENT STARTING? Blizzard has confirmed that the returning Overwatch Archive event has a release date scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. This will be a unified launch, meaning that gamers across all platforms will get access simultaneously. The one thing to note is that Blizzard never provides an exact hour for when its next patch will arrive. However, based on previous events, we would expect the Overwatch Archives event release time to be set for around 7pm BST. For those who never logged in for this particular event, Overwatch Archives gives players the chance to relive important locations and stories from the series’s history.

“Experience story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history,” reads the official description. “While the event is active, earn Archives Loot Boxes containing skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays inspired by moments from Overwatch’s past.” If it’s anything like last year, the Archives missions will contain various modifiers and challenges. Not only do they make the missions a bit more challenging, but it gives fans the chance to earn some exclusive rewards. And the official description from last year’s event can be found listed below, complete with previous mission details: OVERWATCH ARCHIVES Experience story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history. While the event is active, earn Archives Loot Boxes containing skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays inspired by moments from Overwatch’s past. And, new this year, demonstrate your tactical finesse with weekly Challenge Missions. EPIC STORY MISSIONS Assemble your strike team and relive missions from Overwatch’s past.