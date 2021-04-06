Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

The team’s Twitter account later posted that the injury Tatis suffered was a “left shoulder subluxation” and said he would be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports. Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground, an AP report described.

The team’s Twitter account later posted that the injury Tatis suffered was a “left shoulder subluxation” and said he would be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

A subluxation is a partial dislocation, according to medical websites.

Update from the clubhouse: Fernando Tatis Jr. left tonight’s game with a left shoulder subluxation. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 6, 2021

As he got up, Tatis was cradling his left arm, and as he was helped off the field, two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

Tatis made headlines earlier this year with a massive $ 340-million, 14-year contract extension, which also included a no-trade clause.

The $ 340 million deal was the third-largest in the major leagues and came in just ahead of fellow Padre Manny Machado’s $ 300 million deal signed two years ago.

The 14-year deal is the longest in MLB history. Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, signed a 13-year, $ 325 million deal with Miami in 2015. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $ 330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019.

In addition to signing a mega extension, the young Padres phenom, Tatis Jr., was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show video game in February.