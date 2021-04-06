Patagonia to donate $1 million to Georgia voting rights groups

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia announced on Monday that it would donate $ 1 million to multiple voting rights groups in Georgia in direct response to the restrictive voting legislation that recently passed in the state.

In a press release , Patagonia celebrated the record amount of voter turnout seen in the 2020 election, reiterating the assessment made by many voting officials that they were “safe, secure elections.”

“But instead of celebrating democracy in action, a group of lawmakers in Georgia and states across America are doing everything in their power to make it harder for their constituents to vote,” Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said.

“Protecting our democracy is an all-hands-on-deck commitment that’s ongoing. Standing in solidarity with Black CEOs and business leaders, I call on fellow CEOs to join in denouncing these attacks on our democracy and to do more than make a corporate statement,” Gellert continued.

Gellert stated that the $ 1 million donation would be divided equally between the Black Voters Matter Fund and the New Georgia Project.

Gellert called on fellow business leaders to do three things: fund voting rights activists, send a letter to politicians calling on them to pass the John Lewis John LewisThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s infrastructure plan triggers definition debate The devil went down to Georgia to suppress the vote Georgia election law prevents African American, Latinx, others from exercising the right to vote MORE Voting Rights Advancement Act and spread the message through their various business partners.

“Many of you have acknowledged that as business leaders, we must support all stakeholders and not just answer to shareholders,” Gellert continued. “Let’s show the world we mean it. Our communities and employees will have a more equitable chance to thrive when they have the ability to participate in the direction of our great country. Let’s take action together for them.”

Several business leaders have spoken out against the voting legislation in Georgia, which critics have said will disproportionately limit access for voters of color.

Major League Baseball announced last week that it would be moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to the legislation, eliciting outrage from GOP leaders and dismay from Georgia Democrats.

