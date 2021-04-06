Paul Ritter dead: Friday Night Dinner and Harry Potter actor dies of brain tumour aged 54

Following the news of his death, tributes have begun pouring in for the star.
Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper penned: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x”
Comedian Stephen Mangan wrote: “Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together.
“So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP.”
Actor Mark Gatiss added: “Paul Ritter. What an actor. What a presence. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. RIP.”
Joanna Lumley also paid tribute, writing: “So sad to hear the passing of the hilarious and brilliant Paul Ritter. Thoughts go out to his family & friends at this very sad time. #PaulRitter”
