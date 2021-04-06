NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Piers Morgan 'receives messages of gratitude' from Royal Family after standing up for them

Celebrities

Piers Morgan 'receives messages of gratitude' from Royal Family after standing up for them

Piers stepped down from Good Morning Britain last month, after slamming Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

He had said that he didn’t believe a word of her interview and blasted her claims against the Royal Family of racism, which has been vehemently denied by Prince William, who said in his own statement: “We’re not a racist family”.

Speaking out on attempts made by some members of the public to end his career after disagreeing with his views, Piers shared: “There’s been an attempt to cancel me. 

“There’ve been many attempts like this before, and somehow I remain resolutely uncanceled.”

