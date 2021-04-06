Piers Morgan speaks out on 'not being allowed' to have an opinion on Meghan Markle

“I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion that I didn’t believe what she was saying, even though it was clear to me in real-time, as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn’t be true.”

Following his abrupt exit, he told press outside of his London home: “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and, frankly, contemptible.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it.”

Meghan, who was also joined by Prince Harry during the tell-all interview, broke her silence on how she had been treated throughout her time as part of the family, and how she felt after she was ambushed by the UK tabloids.