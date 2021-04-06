Piers Morgan thanks Sharon Osbourne as he admits she ‘paid for’ being a ‘loyal friend’

“She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it (sic) what she believes.”

Following backlash from viewers, Sharon later apologised for her actions in a lengthy post on Twitter for her 2.3 million followers to see.

It read: “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

She went to say that she was “not perfect” and “will continue to learn, listen and do better” in the future.”