Portugal holidays: FCDO issues update as lockdown restrictions begin to ease

In line with this, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO[3]) has issued an update to its travel advice page.
“The Portuguese government has announced a plan for easing lockdown measures. Between 15 March and 3 May, and providing the virus remains under control, shops and services will open and restrictions on sporting activities and events will be gradually lifted,” the FCDO travel advice explains.
READ MORE: Calder reveals places most likely to be on UK travel green list[4]
“The sale of alcoholic drinks in retail establishments is prohibited between 8pm and 6am except at restaurants operating on outdoor terraces where the times stated above apply,” the FCDO explains.
“Cultural facilities such as museums, monuments, palaces and art galleries may open until 10:30pm on weekdays and 1pm at weekends and on public holidays.”
Social distancing measures remain in place when in public areas, both indoors and outdoors.
Though Portugal was on the UK Government’s “red list” for travel, it has since been removed.
This means arrivals from Portugal to the UK no longer need to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel.
However, the FCDO maintains its advice against all “non-essential” travel to Portugal.
Travellers who need to journey to Portugal for “essential” purposes can do so for a number of specific reasons as set out by the Government.
Britons who need to travel must fill out a declaration form outlining their reason.
If they fail to provide accurate evidence of an essential reason to travel, they may face a fine of up to £5,000.
The Government advice states: “It is illegal to leave the UK from England without a reasonable excuse or be at an embarkation point where you can travel outside of the UK (including airports, ferry terminals and international rail hubs) for the purpose of travelling out of the UK without a reasonable excuse.”
0 Comments