Portugal holidays: FCDO issues update as lockdown restrictions begin to ease

A strict lockdown has been in place across Portugal for months, however, these restrictions are slowly beginning to ease in the coming weeks.

In line with this, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO ) has issued an update to its travel advice page.

“The Portuguese government has announced a plan for easing lockdown measures. Between 15 March and 3 May, and providing the virus remains under control, shops and services will open and restrictions on sporting activities and events will be gradually lifted,” the FCDO travel advice explains.

