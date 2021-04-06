Simon Calder exposes travel loophole as tourists still coming into UK 'not here to visit'

“There is no point coming to the UK to be a tourist. Trust me, I’ve spent the last three months trudging around trying to be a tourist as far as I can walk from my front door.”
The travel expert said that what these visitors were doing was exploiting a loophole for their reasons for visiting the country.
He explained: “They are people who perhaps applied for tourist visas who actually have got friends, family who are here and they’ve come specifically to visit them.”
JUST IN: AstraZeneca vaccines could be BANNED for young Britons – UK investigates rare blood clots[1]
“It has been illegal for the last three months to leave the country (Britain).”
He also noted that if Britons were to try to follow in the footsteps of these visitors and leave the country for a holiday, they would face a £5,000 fine.
He concluded how frustration at the situation is rising following Boris Johnson’s decision to kick the May 17 date for reopening foreign travel “further down the road”.
READ MORE: Holidays: Boris Johnson says foreign travel may not go ahead for summer – latest update[2]
Mr Lammy launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister and the Government as he questioned why this was continuing to happen as Britons are banned from international travel without a reasonable excuse.
He added: “What is going on? Where is the strategy?”
DON’T MISS:
But Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said: “We do not recognise these figures. We are enforcing tough health measures at the border for the small minority of people coming to the UK, including those entering on a visitor visa for legitimate reasons.
“Since January 2021, we have paused all decisions on visitor visas to applicants applying from a ‘red list’ country or where it is apparent an applicant has visited one of those countries in the last ten days.
“Border Force officers also have the right to refuse entry to any visitor who they believe has travelled to the UK to carry out activities not permitted under current local health restrictions, such as holidays or tourism, or who will not comply with self-isolation and testing requirements.”
0 Comments