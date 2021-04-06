Stevie Wonder name: What is Stevie Wonder's real name? Why did he change it?

A single from this album, Fingertips Pt 2, became Stevie’s first Billboard Hot 100 Number One, making him the youngest ever artist to achieve this.

Over the next few years, Stevie lost some favour with the record label, as puberty meant his voice was changing and some felt he was losing some of his appeal.

He appeared in two films as himself, Muscle Beach Party and Bikini Beach, but these were also unsuccessful, and Berry looked close to cutting Stevie loose from the label.

However, he was saved from the chopping block by singer and producer Sylvia Moy, who said: “There was an announcement in a meeting that Stevie’s voice had changed, and they didn’t know exactly how to handle that.

“They asked for volunteers. None of the guys would volunteer. They were going to have to let him go.”