Taco Bell planning to hire 5,000 workers as economy rebounds

Taco Bell plans to hire at least 5,000 new employees amid a rebound in the U.S. economy as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The fast-food restaurant said in a statement on Tuesday that it needs to hire more workers in order to keep up with a spike in sales.

Taco Bell will host a one-day event in the parking lots of nearly 2,000 of its locations across the country later this month allowing for prospective employees to take part in on-the-spot interviews. Some will also have the option to participate in drive-up interviews without leaving their cars.

“This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work. We’re eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job,” Taco Bell’s chief people officer, Kelly McCulloch, said, noting that similar events have been held the past four years.

This year will be the first year that Taco Bell will hold the event at so many locations nationwide, Reuters noted .

Fast-food companies have seen increased sales as warmer weather and COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining have been lifted, according to the news service, which added Americans have also taken to eating out more as they receive their stimulus checks.

Hiring within the industry, however, has been unable to keep up with the recent boom in sales. In March, the restaurant industry had nearly 1.2 million fewer employees compared to the previous year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported .

[email protected] (Cameron Jenkins)