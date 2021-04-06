Taking paracetamol can make chronic pain worse – Dr Philippa issues warning

“There is a condition called paracetamol overuse headache where the paracetamol involved is the problem,” she warned.

Medication overuse headache is a type of headache that develops and gets worse with frequent use of any medication treatment for pain in people who have tension-type headache or migraine.

According to an article published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), medication overuse headache is a common disorder, affecting one to two percent of the population.

It is also difficult to treat, notes the article.