The Nintendo eShop Is Currently Down Due To “Emergency Maintenance”

Update (Tue 6th Apr, 2021 15:35 BST): Unless our eyes are deceiving us, the eShop is now back up and running in both Europe and North America. Nintendo is yet to update its network status page, but it would appear the “emergency maintenance” ran for just under five hours in total.

So what was the problem? And why did it take so long to fix? Who knows? Hopefully Nintendo will offer an update soon.

Original Article: At the time of writing, the Nintendo eShop appears to be inaccessible for all users across both Europe and North America. If you’re struggling to access the digital store on your Nintendo Switch, don’t worry, you’re certainly not alone.

While no advance warning was issued, Nintendo has now provided an update acknowledging that services are unavailable on its network status page. The notice reads, “Service is currently suspended due to emergency server maintenance. We apologise for the inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.”

The maintenance began at 2:40am PT this morning (so 5:40am EDT / 10:40am BST / 11:40am CEST), and is still “ongoing” with no specific end time being set just yet. Usually, maintenance is scheduled for a set block of time, so this “emergency” maintenance with no end in sight is certainly out of the ordinary.

We’ll make sure to update you if Nintendo offers up further information on the matter; until then, the eShop’s sadly a no-go! Thankfully, other online services do appear to be working as normal.