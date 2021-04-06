The three sudden signs indicating you’re having a heart attack

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Health

Although heart attack symptoms vary from one person to another, according to the British Heart Foundation, here are the three most common signs of a heart attack:

Pain or discomfort in your chest that suddenly occurs and doesn’t go away.

Pain that may spread to your left or right arm, or to your neck, jaw, back or stomach. For some people the pain or tightness is severe, while other people just feel uncomfortable.

Feeling sick, sweaty, light-headed or short of breath.

“It’s possible to have a heart attack without experiencing the above symptoms or ‘classic’ chest pain.

“This is more common in the elderly, women, or those with diabetes as the condition can cause nerve damage which can affect how you feel pain,” explained the health site.

