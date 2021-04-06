Twitter said Sunday it had mistakenly suspended the account of freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (R-Ga.), calling the incident an “error.”

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error,” a Twitter spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Hill.

“This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” the statement added.

Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, was suspended for about 12 hours, according to The Associated Press .

She responded to Twitter’s confirmation of an error, writing on the platform “[email protected] suspended me again by ‘mistake’ yesterday after I tweeted, ‘He is risen.” Everyone knows that’s a LIE, and it was no mistake.”

In another tweet , she wrote that she is “looking forward to President Trump Donald TrumpBiden should look to ‘Ostpolitik’ to negotiate with autocrats The Memo: Biden’s bet on taxes Why some Republicans think vaccine passports will backfire on Democrats MORE’s social media platform,” referring to the social media network that the former is reportedly discussing with several apps.

Prior to the suspension, Greene tweeted a photo celebrating Easter, writing “Happy Easter, everyone! He is risen!”

Sunday’s incident was the second time Twitter had mistakenly suspended Greene’s account in three weeks. Last month , the company also said its automated systems “took enforcement action on the account referenced in error.”

In January, Twitter temporarily suspended Green’s personal account following “multiple” violations of the platform’s content policy.

Greene said the suspension was the result of “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse.”

The avid Trump supporter has previously voiced support for QAnon conspiracy theories. On Thursday, she introduced two bills that would eliminate the salary of the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci touts vaccinations: ‘This is not going to last forever’ Navajo Nation president: Disparities in health care system contribute to COVID-19’s impact on indigenous Americans Sunday shows preview: Democrats eye passage of infrastructure bill; health experts warn of fourth coronavirus wave MORE, and ban vaccine passports.

In February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments, pointing to her past endorsement of conspiracy theories, racist dogma and violence against Democratic politicians.

The resolution passed largely along party lines, 230 to 199. Eleven Republicans joined the Democratic ranks in voting to remove Greene from the House Education and Budget committees.

Aris Folley contributed to this report.

