United Airlines slams 'legislation that infringes on the right to vote'

Business

United Airlines slams 'legislation that infringes on the right to vote'

United Airlines on Monday issued a statement calling legislation that infringes on the right to vote wrong, joining in the corporate backlash that has erupted in the wake of Georgia’s new voting law.

The airline didn’t name Georgia or reference the state’s law specifically in its statement. It called voting overall a “vital civic duty.”

“Some have questioned the integrity of the nation’s election systems and are using it to justify stricter voting procedures, even though numerous studies have found zero credible evidence of widespread fraud in U.S. elections,” the company’s statement said.

“Legislation that infringes on the right to vote of fellow Americans is wrong. We believe that leaders in both parties should work to protect the rights of eligible voters by making it easier and more convenient for them to cast a ballot and have it counted,” it added.

Texas, Florida and Arizona are other Republican-led states considering similar legislation to Georgia’s. Airlines based in Texas have been calling out the proposed legislation there, which if it makes its way through the legislature and is signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) would limit early voting hours and broaden the authority of partisan poll watchers.

American Airlines came out against the legislation, passed by the state Senate on Thursday, while Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said in a statement[3] that “the right to vote is foundational to our democracy” but did not oppose the measure outright.

United is based in Chicago.

