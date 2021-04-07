Amazon grows share of US digital ad market to more than 10 percent

Amazon now controls more than one-tenth of the digital ad market after growing its share over last year.

An analysis from eMarketer obtained by The Wall Street Journal found that Amazon’s share of the U.S. digital ad market grew to 10.3 percent in 2020, compared to the 7.8 percent it controlled in 2019.

The company is projected in the report to grow its share to 10.7 percent this year, 11.9 percent in 2022 and 12.8 in 2023, according to the Journal.

The projections still put Amazon far behind Google and Facebook, which each control more than a quarter of the market, but signals that its competitiveness in the field is growing even amid calls for it to face antitrust action due to its dominance in the online market space sector.

Google, Amazon, and several other tech companies are under antitrust investigations by Congress, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon faced criticism for possibly misleading Congress last year after it was reported by the Journal that the company used seller data to guide its product development strategies in order to determine which products to manufacture and market under an Amazon brand name.

“You can see Amazon gaining share, Google losing share, and Facebook stable and gaining a tiny bit,” Nicole Perrin, a senior analyst at eMarketer, told the Journal. “A big reason for that is Facebook isn’t doing search ads and that’s where Amazon is really competing.”

[email protected] (John Bowden)