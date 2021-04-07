Amazon planning the ULTIMATE SALE, but we’ve got bad news about the deals

Amazon has been drumming up plans to open discount stores to shift some of its unsold electronics and household items at steep discounts, a new report from Bloomberg has claimed. The products filling the shelves would be taken from Amazon’s massive network of warehouses. According to Bloomberg, Amazon is toying with their pop-up shops or permanent high street stores to shift the cut-price stock.

Amazon will prioritise smaller items that don’t take up a lot of space, from home goods, toys, kitchen gadgets, and consumer electronics. That decision has seemingly been made so that Amazon won’t need a huge amount of retail space (a pop-up shop wouldn’t be feasible if Amazon was planning to shift its unsold flatscreen TVs, garden furniture and car batteries …it would basically need to open a warehouse-sized shop and avoiding the need for warehouses packed with kit is the reason behind this entire endeavour).

Clothing would not be included in these super-sized discounts, Bloomberg claims.

“It’s a way to be able to clean out warehouses and get through inventory without having to destroy it,” a source inside the Seattle-based retail company that shaped Bloomberg’s coverage is quoted as saying. The plan was seemingly devised following a report published in 2019 that claimed Amazon destroyed millions of the items it couldn’t sell.

Stock that wasn’t shifted on its store, including in sales, was destroyed. Items like Smart TVs and nappies were disposed of by Amazon.

