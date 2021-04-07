Amelia Hamlin Rocks Sequined Bikini & Sexy Sheer Cover-Up With Scott Disick In Miami

While continuing their Miami vacation, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were photographed heading to a massive yacht on April 6.

Scott Disick , 37, and Amelia Hamlin , 19, are heating things up in Miami. The two have been spending quite a bit of time in Florida lately, and were photographed out and about once again on April 6. This time, they headed to a massive yacht for a day on the water. Amelia looked ready for some fun in the sun, wearing a sequined green bikini, which was visible under her sheer cover up. She also rocked sunglasses and slide sandals to complete her warm-weather look.

Meanwhile, Scott was a bit more bundled up in his shorts, sweatshirt and sneakers. He kept incognito with a bucket hat and sunglasses, as well, and carried a drink in one hand as he walked alongside Amelia. Earlier this week, Scott and Amelia spent time in the pool, and were photographed packing on the PDA in their swimsuits.

The relationship between these two seems to be getting serious after five months of dating. Scott and Amelia were first rumored to be dating when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together on Halloween. Just a few weeks later, they looked like an official couple while hitting the beach in Malibu together, and for New Year’s, they vacationed in Mexico together.

On this latest trip to Miami, Scott and Amelia seem to be spending time with her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, too. Lisa posted a family photo with the beach in the background on April 5, and although Scott wasn’t in it, he was clearly in town at the time, too. Lisa also broke her silence about Scott and Amelia’s relationship for the first time on April 6, when she joked about the fact that she previously wore a bucket hat just like Scott’s. Lisa re-posted photos of Scott and Amelia on the beach, where he’s wearing the hat, and wrote, “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats!”

Scott and Amelia’s hot and heavy relationship comes following the reality star’s split from Sofia Richie . The two were together for three years before breaking up in Aug. 2020. Scott also shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian .

Alyssa Norwin