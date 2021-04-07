NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Arsenal discover Kieran Tierney injury return date with new Martin...

Sports

Arsenal discover Kieran Tierney injury return date with new Martin Odegaard concern

1 min

108views
88
14 shares, 88 points

Martin Odegaard is said to have picked up an ankle injury in training and Arteta confirmed that his involvement will be a game-time decision.

“We will assess him today how he’s feeling,” Arteta said.

“He’s been carrying an injury for the last few days since he got injured with the national team.”

But there is good news on Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka who are all said to be available to play on Thursday.

All three players missed the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend and their presence was dearly missed.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish