Arsenal discover Kieran Tierney injury return date with new Martin Odegaard concern

Martin Odegaard is said to have picked up an ankle injury in training and Arteta confirmed that his involvement will be a game-time decision.

“We will assess him today how he’s feeling,” Arteta said.

“He’s been carrying an injury for the last few days since he got injured with the national team.”

But there is good news on Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka who are all said to be available to play on Thursday.

All three players missed the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend and their presence was dearly missed.