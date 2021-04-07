AstraZeneca announcement time: MHRA to address blood clot fears TODAY- what time?

Some European countries have restricted vaccine use in younger people following reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).
CVST are a specific type of clot which prevents blood from draining from the brain, as well as low platelet counts – cells that help blood clot.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children has been paused while UK regulator MHRA investigates the CVST reports.
There have also been reports of CVST cases in Germany and cases of blood clot clusters in Norway, the Netherlands and Denmark but experts say these incidents are rare.
Today Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of the JCVI, said it was vital to keep the vaccine programme going as society opens up, in order to help stave off rising infection rates.
Asked if different vaccines could end up being used for certain groups as more vaccine types come on stream, Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast: "That's certainly possible.
Asked if different vaccines could end up being used for certain groups as more vaccine types come on stream, Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast: “That’s certainly possible.
“As time goes forward, we will have much more flexibility about who can be offered what.
“On the other hand, we do need to keep the programme going if the plan to open things up and allow things to get back to normal is to proceed without another wave of the pandemic coming through.
“So it’s quite a tricky balancing act here, getting the balance right, getting vaccines coming through… getting the risk-benefit right for people coming forward.”
