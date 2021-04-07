NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

AstraZeneca announcement time: MHRA to address blood clot fears TODAY

Health

AstraZeneca announcement time: MHRA to address blood clot fears TODAY- what time?

UK medicines regulator MRHA will today give an update on its investigation into whether the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is directly causing rare brain blood clots. The live briefing is being hosted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Some European countries have restricted vaccine use in younger people following reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

Some European countries have restricted vaccine use in younger people following reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

CVST are a specific type of clot which prevents blood from draining from the brain, as well as low platelet counts – cells that help blood clot.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children has been paused while UK regulator MHRA investigates the CVST reports.

There have also been reports of CVST cases in Germany and cases of blood clot clusters in Norway, the Netherlands and Denmark but experts say these incidents are rare.

Today Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of the JCVI, said it was vital to keep the vaccine programme going as society opens up, in order to help stave off rising infection rates.

Some European countries have restricted the AstraZeneca vaccine use in younger people following reports of low platelet counts and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a specific type of clot which prevents blood from draining from the brain.

Asked if different vaccines could end up being used for certain groups as more vaccine types come on stream, Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast: “That’s certainly possible.

“We are seeing another vaccine coming in (Moderna), and further vaccines are approaching licensure, and I know that the UK has made contracts for quite a wide range of different vaccines.

“As time goes forward, we will have much more flexibility about who can be offered what.

“On the other hand, we do need to keep the programme going if the plan to open things up and allow things to get back to normal is to proceed without another wave of the pandemic coming through.

“So it’s quite a tricky balancing act here, getting the balance right, getting vaccines coming through… getting the risk-benefit right for people coming forward.”

