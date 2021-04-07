Best supplements: Ashwagandha helps with metabolism and cortisol levels for weight loss

As many are all too familiar, weight loss is a tricky game. There are many factors to take into account when trying to lose weight including one’s metabolism and the level of stress they are under. All of these factors can majorly impact weight loss making it seem like an uphill battle going nowhere. Fortunately, a certain herb has shown to help with all of these factors, helping one to not only achieve weight loss quicker and easier, but also to boost your overall health. Favoured by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, ashwagandha is the new buzzword when it comes to natural supplements to helping you lose weight. How?

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, body weight management in adults under chronic stress through treatment with ashwagandha root extract was investigated.

The study said: “Ashwagandha is a well-known adaptogen and known for reducing stress and anxiety in humans.

“A total of 52 subjects under chronic stress received either Ashwagandha (300 mg) or placebo twice daily.

“Each subject was assessed at the start and at four and eight weeks.

“The treatment with Ashwagandha resulted in significant improvements in primary and secondary measures. Also, the extract was found to be safe and tolerable.

“The outcome of this study suggests that Ashwagandha root extract can be used for body weight management in adults under chronic stress.”