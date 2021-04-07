NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

BMW recall two of their most popular SUVs after fuel...

Life & Style

BMW recall two of their most popular SUVs after fuel tank fears – UK update

1 min

100views
80
13 shares, 80 points
A handful of BMW’s X3 and X4 models will be called in for repairs after an “internal quality control” issue. The problem may leave cars with fuel tank welds which are not up to production specification.
This means small issues such as road vibrations could damage the welds and cause the fuel tank to start leaking.

This would then pose a fire risk hazard if leaking fuel is accidentally set alight.

Models affected include the BMW X3 x Drive 30i, BMW X3 sDrive 30i, BMW X3 M40i, BMW X3 M, and the BMW X4 xDrive30i.

However, the issue is only set to affect 19 customers in the US and Canada who will be written to directly.

READ MORE: Hyundai owners attack company over car recall

“It affects 19 individual vehicles sold in the US and Canada.

“No vehicles in the UK or other worldwide markets are affected.

“The 19 customers in the US and Canada will be written to directly so that their vehicle’s fuel tanks can be replaced.”

The latest issue comes just weeks after 180,000 UK models were recalled over another possible fire risk.

Owners of the first-generation BMW 1 Series built between 2004 and 2011 are being contacted after fears the cars air conditioning may be faulty.

However, due to limited parts it is expected owners will need to wait between four and eight weeks until repairs can be finalised.

Customers of the 1 Series can continue to drive their cars while waiting for a recall as long as the vehicle does not display a range of sympt0ms.

These include intermittent or complete loss of airflow from the air conditioning unit or demist functions.

Drivers should also stop using the car if they smell scorching or burning within the vehicle or see smoke coming from within the cabin.

In a previous statement, BMW said: “Over time, frictional corrosion can occur at the contacts of the blower regulator due to vibrational stress.

“When combined with high current flow at the maximum blower speed, an increase in temperature can occur, which may result in damage to the regulator connection and wiring.

“In rare cases this may lead to a fire.”

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish