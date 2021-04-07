BMW recall two of their most popular SUVs after fuel tank fears – UK update

This means small issues such as road vibrations could damage the welds and cause the fuel tank to start leaking.

This would then pose a fire risk hazard if leaking fuel is accidentally set alight.

Models affected include the BMW X3 x Drive 30i, BMW X3 sDrive 30i, BMW X3 M40i, BMW X3 M, and the BMW X4 xDrive30i.

However, the issue is only set to affect 19 customers in the US and Canada who will be written to directly.

