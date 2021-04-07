BMW recall two of their most popular SUVs after fuel tank fears – UK update

This would then pose a fire risk hazard if leaking fuel is accidentally set alight.
Models affected include the BMW X3 x Drive 30i, BMW X3 sDrive 30i, BMW X3 M40i, BMW X3 M, and the BMW X4 xDrive30i.
However, the issue is only set to affect 19 customers in the US and Canada who will be written to directly.
“No vehicles in the UK or other worldwide markets are affected.
“The 19 customers in the US and Canada will be written to directly so that their vehicle’s fuel tanks can be replaced.”
The latest issue comes just weeks after 180,000 UK models were recalled over another possible fire risk.
However, due to limited parts it is expected owners will need to wait between four and eight weeks until repairs can be finalised.
Customers of the 1 Series can continue to drive their cars while waiting for a recall as long as the vehicle does not display a range of sympt0ms.
These include intermittent or complete loss of airflow from the air conditioning unit or demist functions.
In a previous statement, BMW said: “Over time, frictional corrosion can occur at the contacts of the blower regulator due to vibrational stress.
“When combined with high current flow at the maximum blower speed, an increase in temperature can occur, which may result in damage to the regulator connection and wiring.
“In rare cases this may lead to a fire.”
