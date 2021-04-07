Brenda Blethyn can't imagine ever facing final curtain 'being 75 won't slow me down'

Brenda said the landscape is gradually changing for older performers: “I do think it’s becoming more inclusive, not before time.”
During lockdown she has been filming the 11th series of award-winning ITV drama Vera, in which she plays the eccentric detective.
The remaining four episodes are still being filmed and are scheduled to appear next year.
Filming has kept her away from her husband, former art director Michael Mayhew, but Brenda told Good Housekeeping: “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder – well, it’s true!
“Being apart seems to keep us together.”
● Read the full interview with Brenda Blethyn in the May issue of Good Housekeeping on sale the 7th of April. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.
0 Comments