Brenda Blethyn can't imagine ever facing final curtain 'being 75 won't slow me down'

The 75-year-old Vera star said: “My parents worked until their dying days, and I fully expect to be doing the same. “Mum had about six jobs to put food on the table and Dad spent the latter part of his life working as a handyman. They instilled that work ethic in me. “I enjoy being busy, too, so I’ll always find something to do – even if it’s painting a wall!”

Brenda, who celebrated her 75th birthday earlier this year, added: “If I’m honest, I don’t feel the slightest bit different. You’re only as old as you feel, and I certainly don’t feel 75.” Brenda said the landscape is gradually changing for older performers: “I do think it’s becoming more inclusive, not before time.” During lockdown she has been filming the 11th series of award-winning ITV drama Vera, in which she plays the eccentric detective.