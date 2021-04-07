Brenda Blethyn: Vera star says her secrets to a happy marriage is absence: 'It just works'

She continued to tell Good Housekeeping magazine: “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder – well, it’s true! Being apart seems to keep us together.”

The actress has been married to her second husband Michael Mayhew since 2010, the year before she was cast as the Geordie DCI.

Brenda has previously opened up about how the pair make their marriage work with her busy filming schedule.

“I think it helps that I’m up in Northumberland half the time filming Vera, so long may it continue,” she told the MailOnline.

“But seriously, I genuinely think it’s about having our own space. We have a place on the coast in my hometown of Ramsgate in Kent, and even when we’re there we sit in separate rooms, Michael with his music in one, me with my crossword in another.